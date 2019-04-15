<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ike Okere, Zonal Executive Director, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), has urged youths to learn more about everything in life using the internet facility.

Okee stated this during the Limits Conference for Youths’ held in Enugu on Sunday.

He said: “We are living in a world that is knowledge-driven. You must cultivate the habit of searching the internet through google or other search engines to learn more about anything that borders you or the line of business you want to go into.”

He therefore advised the youth against engaging in evil past times, Saying “you must be focused on the things that are positive all the time and be patient.

“As every positive seed sowed bears fruit in the course of time, if you sow negatively, you reap negative consequences in the course of time as well,” Okere said.

Also, an entrepreneur, Chukwuma Okenwa, has enjoined youth to engage in services that requires little or no capital in order to get themselves employed.

Okenwa, who also doubles as Director of Queen Model Secondary School, Enugu, stressed that youths needed to think of services or solution that they could bring to their immediate environment and turn such solutions to opportunities for wealth creation.

“As a young person, you must be creative and down to earth to find out the challenges you can solve especially within your locality and turn such solution to great ventures.

“You are in a street with lots of corporate workers who do not have time. You can run laundry services for most of the corporate workers on weekly basis and even wash their cars before they leave for work each day,” he said.

According to him, another service youths could provide was food services in highly populated and busy offices or artisans’ work places, as well as in developing event management industry, photography, decorations, Masters of Ceremony (MC) and DJ services.

“In education, you can take up tutorials in a subject you are vast knowledgeable on or run evening lesson classes with your few friends. You even team-up to prepare junior ones for WAEC, JAMB, etc,’’ Okenwa said.

Over 200 youths drawn from higher institutions and groups, attended the conference that lasted for more than six hours.