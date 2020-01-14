<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has raised the alarm that fraudsters are using a fake NIS website to defraud Nigerians who are seeking employment.

Babandede said the scammers opened a website which they are using to carry out fake recruitment activities.

The CG explained that vacancies in NIS were always free and made known to Nigerians via the national dailies, television, radio and the service website, www.immigration.gov.ng.





A statement on Tuesday by the NIS spokesman, Sunday James, read in part: “The attention of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede has been drawn to a fake recruitment advert and exercise taking place on a fake website https/nis/recruitment name.ng where unsuspected Nigerians are being duped.

“The service is hereby disassociating itself from the exercise and advising Nigerians against subscribing to it as no recruitment is ongoing in the service.”