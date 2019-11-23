<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has charged Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly called Mompha, to court.

The anti graft agency served Mompha alongside his accomplices — Hamza Koudeih and Kayode Philip — a fourteen-count charge.

The charges border on money laundering to the tune of several billions of naira.

EFCC disclosed this in a post on its verified Twitter page.

The post read: “EFCC Charges Mompha, Hamza Koudeih, Kayode Philip set to Arraign them

“The EFCC, Lagos office has duly served a fourteen-count charge on Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha.

“Mustapha will be arraigned alongside his company, Ismalob Investments Limited, on Monday, November 25, 2019 before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The charges border on money laundering to the tune of several billions of naira.

“The Social media celebrity was arrested following series of actionable intelligence linking him and his involvement in money laundering on Friday, October 18, 2019.”

Recall that Mompha on Thursday dragged EFCC before a High Court in Lagos State

Mompha instituted a fundamental rights enforcement suit against EFCC for detaining him beyond the constitutionally stipulated days without charging him to court.

In the suit filed by his lawyers, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Ademola Adefolaju, Kolawole Salami and four others, the businessman is demanding the sum of N5m as damages from the anti-graft agency.

The self-acclaimed Bureau-De-Change operator also sought a court order directing the EFCC to release him unconditionally forthwith from its custody.

Mompha is seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining EFCC or any person whatsoever acting for or on behalf of the agency from arresting and detaining him in relation to the subject of the suit without recourse to due process of law.