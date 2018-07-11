Justice Sule Hassan of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, ordered that the chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, Mr. Clement Faboyede and the Director-General of the party’s Campaign Organisation, Modupe Adetokunbo be remanded in prison custody till July 19.

Both Clement and Adetokunbo were arraigned before Justice Saidu on June 29, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over an alleged N500 million fraud.

Justice Saidu, had on June 29, after their arraignment, ordered that they should be remanded in prison, pending their trial, which is slated for September 19.

However, after hearing of their bail application, yesterday, the court ordered that they should return to prison custody pending July 19, when ruling on their bail applications would be delivered.

Arguing their application for bail, their counsel, Eyitayo Jegede said: “The essence of this motion is to seek the temporary release of the defendants pending trial. They were given administrative bail by the EFCC during investigation and they never jumped bail. I urged the court not to grant bail on excessive conditions but on liberal terms and possibly on self-recognizance.”