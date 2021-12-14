Fraud: Bauchi governor’s son has case to answer – court

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered a son of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to answer to nine out of the 20 charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nnamdi Dimgba, the trial judge, ruled that only the nine charges relating to Mr Bala’s failure to declare some of his bank accounts and the amount in them to the EFCC, identity fraud, and forgery, were substantiated with credible evidence to warrant the case advancing to defence stage.

The judge dismissed the rest of the 11 counts relating to money laundering for not being supported with credible evidence by the prosecution.

Mr Dimgba also discharged all of Mr Bala’s four co-defendants, whom he said were not indicted by the evidence led by the EFCC regarding the 11 money laundering counts.

The alleged money laundering transactions were said to involve payments totalling N1.2billion by Mr Bala for the purchase of choice properties in Abuja between 2014 and 2015.

Part of the flagged transactions fell into the twilight of the tenure of Mr Bala’s father, Mohammed Bala, as then Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The senior Bala was himself facing corruption charges in a different case until he gained immunity after being elected as Bauchi State governor in May 2019

EFCC alleged that the younger Bala, with the alleged conspiratorial roles of four firms charged as co-defendants, made payments of huge sums in cash for the purchase of properties in different parts of Abuja without going through a financial institution.

The anti-graft agency’s prosecutors said the cash transactions which allegedly summed up to N1.2billion violated the cash transaction limits stipulated in the anti-money laundering law.

The four firms, all adjudged to be blameless by the judge in the said suspicious transactions, are Bird Trust Agro Allied Ltd., Intertrans Global Logistics Ltd., Diakin Telecommunications Ltd. and Bal-Vac Mining Ltd.

All the five defendants, including Mr Bala, filed a no-case submission through their respective lawyers, after EFCC’s legal team led by a private prosecutor, Wahab Shittu, rested its case with 11 witnesses and 57 documentary exhibits in September 2020.

The defendants had all maintained that the evidence adduced by the prosecution failed to disclose any prima facie case against them to warrant them being called upon to open their defence.

Ruling on the defendants’ no-case submission on Tuesday, Mr Dimgba, after reviewing the evidence presented by the prosecution, ordered Mr Bala “to open his defence to counts 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19” and discharged the rest of the defendants.

In Counts 11 to 15, the prosecution accused Mr Bala of failing to declare his monetary assets in his accounts domiciled at Standard Chartered Bank Plc, when he was arrested and asked to complete the EFCC’s assets declaration form in June 2016.

Accused of violating section 27(1) and 27(3) of EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, Mr Bala was specifically accused of declaring €17.45 (euro), £472.28 (pounds sterling), $32,512.44 (dollar), and N672,263.98 (naira) in his various accounts with the bank.

Sustaining the charges, Mr Dimbga said there were grounds “for proceeding, and that the 1st defendant should open his defence to these counts.”

“The matter is quite simple,” the judge said, following his review of the EFCC Asset Declaration Form completed by the defendant on June 9, 2016.

The judge said he cross-matched page 13 of the said document where Mr Bala listed the various bank accounts that he had and the cash balances contained in them, with documents in which the defendant listed his bank accounts in Standard Chartered Bank bearing his name and particulars.

“These latter bank accounts with the balances in them did not feature on page 13 of the said Exhibit SB3 (1-25), or on any other page of the document,” he said.

He also noted that Mr Bala in his extra-judicial statement to EFCC showed that he “sought to explain to the EFCC the reasons for not disclosing the existence of those accounts”.

“In the face of the apparent failure to make the disclosure of the existence of the accounts in the first place…,” the judge said, “These are issues that need to be tried”.

The judge also sustained counts 16 and 17 which have to do with the forgery of documents relating to his acquisition of some properties in Abuja.

He also sustained counts 18 and 19, alleging that Mr Bala, on March 11, and June 2, 2015, committed separate identify fraud, by disguising his true identity to take possession of two properties in Abuja.

The judge said Mr Bala’s lawyer, Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, failed to thoroughly discredit the prosecution’s evidence rested on the testimony of PW2, Dabi Gideon Dashong, an EFCC’s forensic document examiner, and as such must enter his defence.

Dismissing counts 1 to 10 and 20 relating to conspiracy and money laundering, however, the judge said the evidence adduced by the EFCC to prove them was based on hearsay.

He ruled that the testimony of an EFCC investigative officer, Ishaya Dauda, relied on solely by the prosecution, could not be taken as the truth.

Mr Dauda, who testified as to the first prosecution witness (PW1), “was not present when the alleged cash payments were made,” the judge said.

“His testimonies, therefore, relying solely on what other people related to him, amount to hearsay,” he said.

He added investigator’s testimony that goes beyond this reportage of investigative steps taken would not be taken “as substantive truths for events which occurred in his absence and which he did not witness”. He said, “this is hearsay which goes to no issue”.

He added that the prosecution also failed to debunk the documentary evidence, including the receipts issued for the purchase of the respective houses, the offer letters for the purchases, and the property contract sale documents, indicating that the payments were made through bank transfers.

He said although EFCC witnesses insisted in their oral testimonies that the properties were paid for in cash, “It is a primary rule in our law of evidence that oral evidence cannot be used to contradict or subtract from the contents of documents.”

He added that the no-case submission failed regarding the 11 counts because the prosecution failed to call vital witnesses.

He cited an instance of when PW1 mentioned in his testimony that someone named Maimuna Aliyu Sanda was present on one of those occasions when Mr Bala allegedly went with a huge amount of cash to make a payment for some houses covered by the counts of the charge.

“Why then was the ‘Maimuna Aliyu Sanda’ not called as a witness to confirm the veracity of this allegation,” the judge queried.

The assets are five plots of land at Asokoro Gardens; House FS 2 B, Green Acre Estate Apo-Dutse, Abuja; House FS 1A, Green Acre Estate, Apo-Dutse; FS 1B, Green Acre Estate, Apo-Dutse, Abuja and House 2A, No. 7, Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja.