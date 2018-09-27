The Office of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has denied speculations that her Aide De Camp (ADC), CSP Sani Baban-Inna, has been released by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Mr Suleiman Haruna, the Director of Information in the office of Mrs Buhari, said this in a statement via his social media handle on Thursday in Abuja.

“The officer (Baban-Inna) is being investigated on allegation of corrupt practices, which is a serious offence.

“As such, it is unlikely that the DSS will compromise and release him mid-way without completing the investigation,’’ the statement read.

Baban-Inna was detained by the DSS over allegations of collecting N2.5 billion on behalf of the First Lady without her consent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mrs Buhari had earlier refuted allegations suggesting that she used her ADC to collect funds from unsuspecting members of the Public.

“I wish to use this opportunity to inform the general public that I have never sent any of my staff to collect any favours on my behalf or on behalf of my children and will never do so,” she said.

“Baban-Inna has been my ADC since 2016 and has been associated with me ever since,” she said in a statement by her spokesman (Haruna).

She expressed surprise that the initial investigation showed Baba-Inna allegedly used her name for some suspicious activities.

She denied having any connection with his arrest and detention as the Nigeria Police, being the constituted authority, have the power to do so.

“It was the Nigeria Police Force, being his employer, that arrested him to investigate the allegations levelled against him because the case is within their jurisdiction,” she said.

Aisha advised alleged victims of the scam to recover their money and whatever he took from them from Baban-Inna.

Mrs Buhari therefore warned that she would not condone fraudulent behaviour by any of her staff.

She also called on individuals in authority to deal with erring aides involved with extortion by name-dropping.

She noted the Buhari administration was voted into office based on trust and confidence of the people to fight corruption, assuring that she will not betray that trust.