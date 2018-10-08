



Mr Frank Nweke, former Minister of Information, says Nigeria should focus more on education reforms to create wealth rather than placing emphasis on oil.

Nweke, who was represented by Mr Michael Magaji, the National President of Federal Government College, Jos Old Students’ Association, made this call during the reunion of the Federal Government Girls’ College, (FGGC) Yola, Old Girls’ Association in Abuja.

He said with the best quality education, Nigerians were capable of generating wealth if the right knowledge was impacted on citizens.

“We must look at education reform and position it for the 21st century. Education is not just in the content but in delivery.

“If you want to know how resourceful a country is, you should first count its highly effective teachers and how involved the parents are, ” he said.

According to him, 13.5m Nigerian children are currently out of school.

“It is a social and moral gap and a threat to the society.’’

Nweke said that the role of the association is to help set an agenda for the young students who are coming up.

“This reunion is aimed at creating value in the education sector and also giving back to the school.

“’The message today is how the association would help mentor the young students in school and also train the teachers.’’

“’It is teachers who make us who we are,” he said.

Dr Antonia Obike, a representative of the old girls in Diaspora, said that they were willing to support education to strengthen the system.

Obike said the old girls in Diaspora were resolved and prepared to give back to the system that made them professionals in their various fields.

Also speaking, Mrs Christy Bature, a representative of the Class of 84, said the association and reunion was all about supporting each other.

Current principal of the FGGC, Yola, expressed gratitude for what the association was doing.

She urged that the next reunion of the school be held in the college, so that the students could have an encounter with the old girls to mentor them and encourage them to aim higher and contribute their quota to nation building.

“I have seen their co-operation and really want to encourage them to continue.

“This year alone they installed fans in all the hostels and embarked on many other infrastructure development in the school.

The high point of the event was the election and swearing in of the New Exco Members, where Aishatu Mohammed, emerged as the new president of the association.