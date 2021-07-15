France, Germany donates to Northeast humanitarian projects

The French and German Governments have donated towards the United Nations World Food Programme (UN/WFP) humanitarian projects in the North-east.

A statement on Thursday by the two Embassies of the two European countries in Nigeria said that €400,000 has been donated to support humanitarian projects in Nigeria’s troubled North-east Nigeria.

The statement read: “On behalf of our respective Governments, France and Germany have decided to make a voluntary contribution of 200,000 EUR each to support the continued operations of the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operated by the World Food Programme (WFP) in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“These voluntary contributions are made in light of the current humanitarian, security, and operational conditions prevailing in the Northeast regions of Nigeria.”

The statement added: “In this context, we view UNHAS activities as critical to maintaining humanitarian access to populations in need of assistance as well as the security of humanitarian personnel – both of which France and Germany are determined to guarantee, notably as co-initiators of the ‘Call for Action’ to strengthen respect for international humanitarian law and principled humanitarian action.

“We also seize this opportunity to reiterate the support expressed at the Annual Session of WFP’s Executive Board last month, underlining the central importance of UNHAS for the entire humanitarian community and the necessity of a principled approach to ensure that UNHAS continues to be perceived as an independent humanitarian service.”

Both countries also encouraged WFP to continue entertaining a close dialogue with NGOs, implementing partners, and other relevant actors in the conception and implementation of UNHAS operations.