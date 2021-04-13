



The acting executive secretary, Federal Capital Territory Primary Healthcare Board (FPHB), Dr. Nda-Eyo Iwot, has said that over 40,000 residents of the FCT are said to have received their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccines since the roll out of the exercise in March.

Iwot who disclosed this to journalists while monitoring the vaccination of FCT lawmakers, said the figure is part of the one million doses so far inoculated nationwide.

The secretary while speaking on the safety of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, urged residents to ignore conspiracy theories and fake news being pushed on social media, stressing that no known adverse effect of the vaccine has been recorded.

He further explained that two of the five cases being spread around are not directly linked to the vaccine, commending the law makers for publicly taking the vaccine.





The permanent secretary of the FCT, Mr. Adesola Olusade, during the exercise, said the move will not just validate the efficacy and safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but will also boost public confidence in the exercise.

The Permanent Secretary also added that government will not make it compulsory for Nigerians to take the jab. He however explained that certain situations may necessitate taking the jab.

Speaking to journalists after taking the jab, Senator Phillip Aduda commended the efforts of the FCT Administration to curbing the spread of the pandemic.

He said the “decline in number of positive cases is an indication that the FCT administration is getting it right.”