



Helpline Foundation for the Needy, an NGO, has urged Nigerian women to beware of internet scammers and criminal elements who may want to take advantage of them.

President and Founder of the foundation, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, gave the advice during an interactive session with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Speaking on theme of the 2020 conference, “Deploying the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in repositioning women in media and entertainment industry for growth,” Ahmadu, identified ICT as a tool for economic growth in view of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“Women must not only take advantage of various online media platforms in getting information and also make extra monetary gains for those in the media sectors but be careful “, she said.

She noted that for African women to be relevant in the media and entertainment industries, they must be ICT compliant.

She explained that ICT has made online marketing of goods and services easy for women.

“We must be careful of the negative aspect, such as fraudsters and other vices.

She, therefore, called on Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society Organisations to encourage and support rural women and the girl child on ICT trainings, provisions of ICT equipment and ICT mentoring.

Ahmadu revealed that panelists at the conference agreed that certain steps should be taken to address issues affecting women in the African continent.





She maintained that women must take advantage of information dissemination through the media and ICT as it was imperative to advance any cause related or tailored towards women and girl child development.

“During the deliberations panelists also agreed that training and equipping the Girl Child on ICT at a young age is imperative as the merit of ICT knowledge could boost their careers.

” ICT has created room for self-development and capacity building in other online courses and African women should be encouraged in taking advantages of various online course platforms.

” The conference, however, noted that though ICT has made online marketing of goods and services easy for women, but warned that women should be advised on the negative aspect on ICT such as scammers, online ritualist, fraudsters among other vices.

” The conference, therefore, called on women to be extremely smart and report all forms of abuse by individuals taking advantage of them as a result of providing ICT tools, ” she said.

Ahmadu noted that despite the Covid-19 challenges on all sectors, the ICT remained standing and was the most sought after sector.

Newsmen report that the conference was organised by the Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Abuja in collaboration with other women group.

The objective of the conference was to provide a platform for African women from the formal and non-formal sectors of the economy to deliberate on and adopt action plans that will deliver rapid growth and development in Africa.