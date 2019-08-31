<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation (RSETF), an NGO has called on stakeholders to support children with a neurodevelopmental disorder, saying it is not a disease.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Dr Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, said this in an interview with newsmen, on Friday, in Abuja.

Adejugbe-Williams said the disorder, which included children with disabilities such as Autism, Down syndrome and Cerebral Palsy, could be managed with the best treatment.

“Such children are often a burden to the family and fail to achieve their potentials. Such children are stigmatised by society due to their learning disabilities, and sometimes abandoned by their parents

“We should instead, be giving them opportunities to develop their talents and contribute to society.

“Therefore, a school such as the RSETF shares the burden with the family by taking on the responsibility of unearthing the potential of the child and allowing them to blossom,” Adejugbe-Williams said.

She said RSET Foundation had concluded plans to offer free health services in the FCT for children with such disabilities.

“The First Abuja Free Family Health Fair will be taking place at the Exhibition Pavilion, beside the International Conference Centre, Garki.

“Some of Abuja’s best hospitals will turn up on Saturday, Aug. 31, to conduct free health checks for residents at the venue,” Adejugbe-Williams said.

She urged parents and guardians not to see neurodevelopmental disability as a disease, stressing that children with such challenges were normal people with independent functions and participation in society.

The Educational Therapist said the Foundation was poised to raise awareness on neurodevelopmental disabilities saying “there is ability in disability.’’

She said the Fair would provide an opportunity for residents to access health care through collaboration and support of some of Abuja’s private hospitals.

“Residents will be able to see dentists, optometrists, ear nose and throat specialists, gynaecologists and many others.

“As the kids return to school, it is vital to have their eyes, teeth, ears and other sensitive areas checked, so issues can be identified and managed as appropriate, Adejugbe-Williams said.

She said the Fair would also afford residents the opportunity for some free blood tests.

“Blood pressure, weight and the body mass index will be evaluated. Some of Abuja’s high-value diagnostic centres will be on hand to conduct tests if necessary.

“Perhaps the real business of the Fair is the lecture sessions by doctors and other professionals. There will be short talks about health challenges and the need for regular checks for children.

“Health tips and advice will be shared, as the organisers hope this will reduce the health burden and keep Abuja residents safe from unwholesome behaviours,” she said.

Adejugbe-Williams, who said one of the key health issues affecting Nigerians was cancer, emphasised that prevention remained key in its management.

She said that is why the foundation had brought together a team of oncologists to give lectures on cancer prevention and care at the event.