A Non-Governmental Organisation, FAJIM Medicare Foundation (FAJIMMF), has given scholarship to 14 students studying Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Physiotherapy and Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) in universities.

FAJIMMF also established a wellness centre in Lagos and Oyo states. Founder Prof. Fatimah AbdulKareem said the initiative would improve the health status of communities and encourage students in medical related courses.

“…we have organised five medical outreach …in Lagos and Oyo states, in which we have screened over 1,000 and treated over 600 persons. We established a wellness centre in Igboora, Ibarapa Central Local Government where we provide free medical screening for non-communicable diseases,” she said.

She said FAJIMMF was encouraging undergraduates in medical-related courses to pursue leadership and academic excellence, among others. Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Alhaji Jamiu AbdulKareem solicited assistance towards realisation of the goals and objectives of the foundation.

He advised beneficiaries to make the best use of the grants. Chairman of the Scholarship Screening Team Dr. Rahmat Adisa said over 2,465 applications were received, but 44 candidates who were shortlisted for the screening exam.

“The exam was computer-based test followed by oral interview but the foundation is only able to sponsor 14 candidates… Each candidate is to be awarded N100,000… In addition to maintaining leadership and academic excellence, they will also be required to give back to the society by being volunteers at our outreach programmes and serve in rural communities,” she said.

Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) Deputy Governor (Financial System Stability) Aisha Ahmad hailed the founder’s “wonderful initiative in Health and Education.

“Your responsibility is to give back to the society … when you give to people, you will see huge changes in your life. I encourage everybody present here to support the initiative…” she said.