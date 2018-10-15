



Nurul Yaqeen Islamic Foundation, a centre for Quranic recitation, on Sunday pledged to provide solution and assist muslims’ children in recitation of glorious Qur’an at their tender age.

The Coordinator of the Foundation, Imam Yahya Al-Yolawi, made the pledge at the Annual Quranic Graduation Walimah, in Abuja.

Al-Yolawi said the islamic centre was committed to mentoring and training children on how to read and write Arabic text as well as basic Islamic knowledge before they join secondary schools.

He also said that the Foundation was determined to ensuring that the islamic centre became best education facility in the metropolis in terms of Quranic teaching and Islamic education as well as formal education.

The cleric disclosed that the centre from 2012 to date had trained over 100 students how to read Qur’an, writing and reading Arabic text, adding that “presently have 16 graduands in our list.”

He further said that the centre would graduates many students, who would complete their recitation of the glorious Qur’an in the next couples of months.

According to him, the management of the centre is working assiduously to ensure that it becomes a leading Islamic centre with high quality and ICT based teaching facilities.

Al-Yolawi commended parents and guardians of the students for their tireless efforts toward educational pursuit of their children.

Speaking Earlier, the Executive Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Alhaji Adamu Candido, expressed determination of the council to continue to support both islamic and western educational pursuit of children in the AMAC.

Candido, represented by his Special Assistant on Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Sani, noted that education is the bedrock of socio-economic development in any society.