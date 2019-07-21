<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

NO fewer than 45,000 Cross River State youths have benefited from the capacity building and technological innovation training of the Bridge Leadership Foundation, a project of former Governor Liyel Imoke, from 2011 till date.

Imoke, who disclosed this in his address during the 9th Career Day of the Foundation yesterday in Calabar, said they had empowered young Cross Riverians with leadership and community development programme, teachers support programme, transformational mentoring programme and grooming enterprise leaders.

According to him, the theme of the 9th Career Day ‘Technology and Innovation: Opportunities, Challenges and the Future’ was selected to deepen the knowledge on technology and its radical life-changing innovations.

He explained that the mission of the foundation was to raise a community of inspired, equipped and influential young leaders, who lead themselves and others.

The former governor stressed the need for governments at all levels to increase funding in technology and its relevant infrastructure to enhance youth productivity.

“Today, we have over 5,000 young participants in this hall who are ready to share the thought of a new generation. We are happy that we are raising a generation of transformational leaders.”

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State commended Imoke for sustaining the programme for 11 years running and even after leaving office since 2015.

Ihedioha said that the country was in dire need of honest leaders with new ideas that can move the nation forward.