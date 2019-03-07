



Worldsmith Life Builders’ Foundation (WOLIBUF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated school uniforms to pupils in some primary schools in Ekiti.

The organisation as part of its welfare programme donated school uniforms pupils of primary schools in Ikere-Ekiti.

Mrs. Olukemi Akinleye, the Executive Director of the Foundation, hinted that the pupils of St. Mark’s Primary School, Afao, Ikere-Ekiti and All Saints Anglican Nursery/Primary School, Odo-Oja, Ikere-Ekiti benefitted from the gestures.

She explained that giving to the less privileged in the society is a core objective of the Foundation.

She said that the Foundation which was incorporated in 2016, under its “Kit the Kids” Initiatives has a target of kitting 500 pupils in public primary schools across Ekiti States in its first phase, noting that this had become expedient because of the glaring inability of some parents to meet the demands of their wards due to the economic situation in the country.

She attributed the decision to give to the needy as part of the resolve of members of Board of Trustees of the Foundation to give back to the society from their little resources.

“The main motivation, first of all, is passion, and the Foundation’s Trustees have a passion for the youth, for the well-being of the less privileged, the children and the young ones who are said to be the future of this country.

“So, we do not have a choice, but to take care of them. Moreover, there have been so many, now occupying high positions in the society, who were almost in similar situations that sometime in their lives when they were growing up, they were helpless because of the inadequacies in their families.

“So, the decision of the Foundation to help the less privileged was deliberate to give hope to the hopeless and love to those in emotional trauma,” she said.

Also speaking at the brief ceremony, Pastor Jide Akinleye and Barrister Bolanle Wale-Awe, both members of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, said the decision to flag off the Initiatives in the benefitting schools was taken some months back during retirement service for the immediate past Head Mistress of St. Marks Primary School, Mrs. Bola Oludoro.

“We took it upon ourselves to kit the kids sometimes in October 2018 when we attended the retirement service for Mrs. Oludoro and that was where we made the commitment that we need to lift up their spirit and emotions by coming around and provide in our little ways for their needs and give them a sense of belonging.

Speaking on the donations to the schools, the Permanent Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Folakemi Oladimeji, commended the spirit behind the donation which, she said, was the passion of the founder to bring smiles to the faces of the needy.