Foundation donates 10% profit to educate disadvantaged children

The chief executive officer of the SKLD Stores, Temilola Adepetun, said her organisation will be donating 10 per cent of its proceeds, to educating disadvantaged children.

Speaking at the opening of Skit (a retail arm of SKLD) regional office in Abuja, Adepetun said, “We will be announcing our initiative with the Whitefield Foundation that allows us to contribute 10 per cent of sale proceeds to educate disadvantaged children. These types of activities are ingrained in the SKLD corporate DNA and reflect our vision of being more than just a profit-making organisation playing in the school supplies, office and lifestyle products.

“A commitment to provide excellence and exceptional service to all our clients while being environmentally and socially responsible are the core values upon which the business has been anchored as well as inform the unique needs the Skit store exists to cater to.”

She also revealed that by end of 2021, SKLD would have successfully trained 3,000 teachers across Nigeria as part of giving back to the society.

Also speaking, the deputy managing director, SKLD, Tayo Osiyemi, said: “Skit Store is the retail channel of SKLD Integrated Services Limited.

In addition to retail, there are wholesale, contracts and humanitarian relief supplies business units.

“Gwarinpa, Abuja was carefully selected as a regional office and the 6th Skit store because it is cosmopolitan and matches the Skit store demography (upwardly mobile city with high quality schools, offices and Professionals).”