The United Front for Niger Delta (UFFND) has hailed the appointment of a former Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Bernard Okumagba, as managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying Okumagba’s appointment is in order.

A statement by its President, Yede Gerke, congratulated Okumagba, saying he would not disappoint the people.

Gerke, who described the appointment as well deserved, said Okumagba was tested and trusted and had distinguished himself in private and public life.

The statement reads: “We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, a renowned technocrat, as the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The President did not make a mistake in his choice as Okumagba is very capable and will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duty.

“We want to make it clear here that it is the turn of Delta State to produce the managing director of the commission, and the President did the right thing by picking the managing director from Delta State. Those opposing the appointment should support Okumagba to chart a new path for the region’s development.

“Olorogun Bernard Okumagba knows the pains of the people and he is more than qualified for the position of the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission.”