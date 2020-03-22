<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Southern Leaders and Middle Belt Forum, comprising Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere and Middle Belt, has said that anyone opposed to restructuring in Nigeria is an enemy of the country.

The leaders, who met with Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, at the weekend, described restructuring of the country as a means to solve the country’s problems.

At the meeting were leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, representative foremost Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, and the National Chairman of PANDEF, Air Commodore, Idengesit Nkanga (rtd), among others.

Addressing the leaders during the meeting held at Government House, Asaba, Okowa reiterated the need for proper restructuring of the country where the federating units could truly operate on the basis of equity, fairness and justice.

While noting that restructuring was imperative, he said that there must be equity, fairness and justice in all that was being done as a nation and that restructuring was necessary in the promotion of true federalism.

“We should remind the nation and the Federal Government that there is need for restructuring,” he said, just as he pointed out that the Constitution of the country was not given to the nation by Nigerians.





“The National Assembly had made attempt to amend it but due to divergence of views, it has not been easy to amend it.

“Unfortunately, a whole lot of things are sacrificed on the altar of politics and political parties and this is a major problem in this country,” the governor stated.

He lauded the leaders and members of Southern Leaders and Middle Belt Forum for their sustained advocacy for restructuring and true federalism, saying, “I believe that you people are doing a good work.

“You need the support of all and on my part, the little I can do, I will do to support you to the best of my ability.”

Earlier, Chief Adebanjo, who spoke on behalf of the leader of the Forum, told Okowa that they were in his office to lend support to the South-South Governors Forum’s initiative to float a regional security outfit, and to condole the state over the recent killings in Uwheru.

Adebanjo disclosed that the group wanted the country to be restructured, explaining that restructuring was not a new or political philosophy, stating that it (restructuring) had to do with true federalism.