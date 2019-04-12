<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) on Friday attributed the unending kidnappings and killings in the country to lack of enough intelligence by security agencies.

IDFP expressed that government has to act fast before the situation gets out of hand.

The co-chairperson of IDFP, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, who spoke to reporters at the ongoing 2-day workshop on gender and child rights said the security agencies have all it take to fight the criminals.

Sanni said adequate intelligence gathering amongst security operatives will help end what he described as the unfortunate development.

He also called for synergy between local communities and security operatives to achieve positive change.

His words: “Government should be in-charge of security with the collaboration of local community. Government cannot do it alone. The local community cannot do it alone.

“But the problem we have is the fact that it seems that the security agencies are not on top of the situation. And government has to do something fast because the situation is becoming alarming and it almost all over the country.

“Initially it was isolated to the northeast now it is moving to the northwest and now southwest and everywhere.

“We need a lot of efforts from the government to tackle the security agencies to be on top of the situation.

“But we as local people, we live with these criminals and we should be able to know where they are hiding and hibernating so as to collaborate with government to see that the situation is put in-check.

“The security agencies have all it takes to fight these criminals. Every year we know how much is voted and budgeted for security, so where is all the money going to?

“And I believe that the problem we really have is not having good intelligence.

“If we have good intelligence we will be able to know where these criminal are hiding and fished out and punished.”

On the gender and Child rights, the cleric said: “There are so many interventions about the rights of women but it is not localized. Some men do not want the women to know their rights. And there must be a balance.”

The chairperson Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) Deaconess Victoria Ihesiulor, complained that since 2003 when the Child’s Right Act was adopted by the Federal Government of Nigeria 24 states out of 36 states of the federation have passed it as a state law.