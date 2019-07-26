<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, described the Supreme Court judgement exonerating him of all charges of certificate forgery as “a final vindication from months of tortuous persecution, blackmail and smear campaigns.”

Two members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Osun State, Messrs Wahab Adekunke and Adam Omosalewa, from ward six of Ejigbo Local Government Area, instituted a suit of forgery before a Bwari High Court alleging certificate forgery against Senator Adeleke.

Reacting to the Supreme Court dismissal of the Appeal filed by the appellants against the Court of Appeal judgement that ruled in his favour, Adeleke said: “From the beginning of the case at Bwari High Court, Abuja, I had consistently told the public that the trial and jaundiced judgement of the Bwari court was a political witch-hunt and an orchestrated campaign of calumny designed to stop my governorship aspiration.”

In a statement by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, the governorship candidate said: “The Court of Appeal had restored equity and justice when it robustly nullified the lower court’s ruling and affirmed that I never forged any certificate as mischievously alleged by the APC and their PDP accomplices and erroneously concluded by the Bwari court judge despite glaring evidence and testimonies of WAEC and the principal of my Alma mater.”