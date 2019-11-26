<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An international forensic accountant, Prof Emmanuel Emenyonu, has cautioned the public against being swayed by unproven allegations.

Emenyonu disclosed this against the backdrop of allegations against a business man and airline owner.

In a statement made available in Lagos, he called on the public to follow the matter without emotions, knowing that the accused is innocent until convicted by a properly constituted court of law.

He said: “Surprisingly, huge outbursts have greeted the money laundering accusations against Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace, which is steeped in verbosity and decorated in the garbs of flowery hollowness.

“Tossing out charges of money laundering without proof only predicates crime, which makes it a low hanging fruit for sensation seeking authorities.”

Maintaining that while the United States (U.S.) Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia was fully aware that prosecution cannot be done in the media, it is clear that smearing the reputation of an international businessman is cheap. “They should concentrate on convincing the court of law on the veracity of their allegations instead of mere smear campaign against an illustrious Nigerian.”

Calling on Nigerians to demonstrate patriotism, sound scrutiny of issues and commitment to supporting fellow Nigerians, he hopes that in the coming days the innocence of Onyema would be proven with evidence at the court of law.

Also speaking, an aviation expert, Capt John T Okakpu, blamed Onyema’s ordeal on international and local collaborators, who he called “topnotch conspirators”.

Capt Okakpu said: “I strongly believe that mischief makers, enemies of Nigeria and Africa at large are behind this smear campaign against the rising star of Africa. I call them topnotch conspirators because these are greedy and selfish individuals that want to keep Africa in perpetual poverty. Unfortunately, some of our people are conniving with them.”