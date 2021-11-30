Foreign radio signals prompts Kwara governor to build new broadcast station

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq has disclosed that the border towns and communities in Kwara State come under the undue influence of media broadcasts from neighbouring Benin Republic, contiguous to Kwara North, stating that such development is the reason why his administration is building an extension of Radio Kwara in the area.

The governor made the disclosure through the Commissioner for Communications and Culture, Abosede Buraimoh, who spoke to a team of journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The governor also stated that the planned citing of the new radio station in the remote senatorial zone will also help the state to propagate programmes and agenda of the Kwara state government in the Kwara North senatorial district.

“It will discourage residents of the area from listening to radio stations from the Benin Republic,” the commissioner added.

Residents of Kwara North district listen to radio and TV stations from neighbouring countries like the Benin Republic since the reception of state broadcast stations is near zero in the area.

The Commissioner added that the transmitter project sited in Okuta in the Baruten local government area is 80 per cent completed.

The Commissioner also said that the state TV station has been remodelled to meet up with modern competition and changes in order to realize the dream of 24-hour operation.

Speaking also on reactions being generated by a proposed N2 billion flyover project at the Tanke area of the Ilorin metropolis, the commissioner underscored the need for a second flyover in Ilorin.

She said that the decision to construct the Tanke flyover project was arrived at after due deliberations and consultations about the traffic situation in the metropolis.

“The traffic situation around the Tanke axis in the state is as a result of the influx of people and expanding nature of the population within the metropolis.

“The flyover will not only improve traffic decongestion in the state, but it will also further add to the aesthetics of our infrastructures.

“Despite the construction of the flyover, the government will also embark on other adjoining roads in the axis that linked other communities to massively decongest traffic.

“Expansion of the Tanke road alone will not achieve the needed impact, hence the flyover. This demonstrates that the government has a total grasp of the situation and is aware of the impact of our solution.”

The Commissioner said the traders affected by the projects were only relocated.

She added that the state will not relent in its drive to improve the environmental situation in the state and called for attitudinal change from the people on waste and refuse disposal.

She said many ongoing projects in the state like the Visual Arts and massive renovation of over 600 schools among others will further cement the state’s leading position in these sectors.