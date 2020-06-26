



Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has disclaimed some social media accounts being operated in his name for fraudulent purposes by some criminal minded persons.

The minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Ms Sarah Sanda, who said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, explained that “the minister only operates a verified twitter account @GeoffreyOnyeama.”

Sanda said that the attention of the minister had been drawn to a series of Facebook and Instagram accounts opened in his name by some criminal minded members of society.





According to her, the criminals are using the accounts to defraud unsuspecting members of the Nigerian society and Diplomatic Community by soliciting for funds.

“The general public is therefore, advised to note that Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, does not have or operate a Facebook or Instagram account.

“The only social media account he has and operates is his verified Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama.

“Kindly do not accept any friend requests from these accounts and be advised that the matter has been reported to the appropriate authorities and is currently under investigation,” she stated.