



Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Minister confirmed this in a tweet on Sunday.

He said his result came back positive after a fourth test, adding that he was on his way to an isolation center.





“Did my fourth COVID-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some, lose some.

“Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19.”