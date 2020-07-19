Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has said that the Nigerian Government would use the Forum of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to seek global support fighting terrorism and increasing Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Minister confirmed this in a tweet on Sunday.

He said his result came back positive after a fourth test, adding that he was on his way to an isolation center.


“Did my fourth COVID-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some, lose some.

“Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19.”

