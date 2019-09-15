<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigerian minister of foreign affairs Professor Bolaji Akinyemi Sunday called on the Nigerian Government to drag South Africa to the International Criminal Court of Justice for the xenophobic attacks that claimed the lives of Nigerians.

Akinyemi, in a statement he sent to newsmen, said that the South African government failed to protect Nigerians and made statements unbecoming of a responsible country.

The former minister said Nigeria must sue South Africa because the xenophobic attacks were in violation of Article 2, Paragraph 2 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The attacks, according to Akinyemi, were also against Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and the International Convention on the Protection of Migrant Workers.

Akinyemi also accused South African authorities of sponsoring or condoning the attacks, which the country’s foreign affairs minister Naledi Pandor described as Afrophobia.

Akinyemi said statements made by South African leaders such as Pandor, defense minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and former deputy minister of police Bongani Mkongi encouraged the latest attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama told The Guardian that the West African country “cannot rule anything out for now.”

The country is currently weighing its options, he said.

“We are still receiving reports from our High Commission and the Consulate General, evaluating them and weighing options,” Onyeama said on Sunday.