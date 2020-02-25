<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the death of a Remo Stars FC footballer, Kazeem Tiyamiu, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has disbanded the Zonal Intervention Squad in Ogun.

Represented by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Peter Ogunyonwo, the IGP disclosed this when he accompanied Gov. Dapo Abiodun on a visit to the parents of the deceased on Tuesday in Sagamu.

He added that their offices have also been handed over to the State Police Command.

The DIG said that the death of Tiyamiyu would prompt the police to carry out more reforms, insisting that the officers involved, who have since been arrested, were on illegal duty and did not obtain clearance from the police formation in Sagamu before the operation.

It would be recalled that some police officers from the ZIS unit in Abeokuta had arrested the footballer, and thereafter allegedly pushed him to his death on Saturday.





Ogunyonwo, however, pledged that a full investigation would be carried out to bring those involved to justice just as the Force would do everything possible to purge itself of “trigger-happy elements”.

Abiodun, in his remarks, appealed to the people of Sagamu to eschew violence and not give criminals opportunity to perpetrate their acts.

He promised to use every instrument of government available to unearth the circumstances surrounding the killing and the crisis caused in the town.

“We will use every means possible, not only to ensure that justice is served, but that it is seen to have been served. We’ll ensure that this will be the last of such avoidable deaths in the hands of security officers in our state,” he said.

Others who accompanied the governor were the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Kenneth Ebrimson, and the State Director of the Department of State Services, Mr David Tuska.