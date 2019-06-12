<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Association of Food Vendors in Nigeria, Lagos State Zonal Headquarters, have congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his successful election and inauguration

The Southwest Coordinator, Dr Olakunle Akinkusote, said Sanwo-Olu’s victory attested to the belief of Lagosians in the governor to take the state to the next level.

He noted that the mandate given to Sanwo-Olu is an opportunity for him to leave his footprints on the sands of time. According to him, Sanwo-Olu’s victory was no surprise as he instructed members to vote for the governor.

Akinkusote advised Sanwo-Olu to support the association to get rid of food poisoning outbreaks linked to street food.

According to him, a 2007 study from the Food and Agriculture Organisation said 2.5 billion people globally eat street food every day.

He said: “Today, local authorities, international organisations and consumer associations are increasingly aware of the socio-economic importance of street, food but also of their associated risks. The major concern is related to food safety.”