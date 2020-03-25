<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Food vendors in Jos on Wednesday told newsmen that the scare of COVID-19 had affected their businesses as very few people now patronise them.

Some of the vendors who spoke to newsmen said that patronage had drastically declined.

Mrs Nanre Ife, a food vendor, said that people had become very careful and afraid since the government announced that residents should maintain social distancing as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mrs Grace Ade, another food vendor, said the drastic drop in patronage was expected because most people now stay home and would rather eat at home.

Mrs Mafeng Ndu , said that she now cooks moderately, to avoid waste at the end of the day, adding that the spread of the virus had affected her business adversely .





‘’So many people are now buying food stuff at home instead of patronising food vendors, some even bought up to two months supply of food,‘’ said Ndu.

Newsmen report that many people were found in shops buying household and food items to store in the house as most of them were afraid that the government would order a total lock-down in the state soon.

Mrs Kate Ifeanyi , a nursing mother, said that she needed to buy diapers, baby food and others to store up the house.

‘’As you can see I have a very long list and they are all necessary household needs that would make our stay at home worthwhile, ” Ifeanyi said.