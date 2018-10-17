



The first chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST), Body of Fellows, Prof. Charles Aworh, has lamented the neglect of the body by the Federal Government.

He, therefore, called for more recognition and collaboration from the government, saying that such recognition and collaboration would further boost food security and bring more development in the country.

Aworh, who said this at a cultural night hosted by the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, during the 42nd annual conference of the institute in Abeokuta, added that the institute should be taken as foremost professional body in the nation.

The cultural night was supported by Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) and Cassava Adding Values for Africans (CAVA)

His words, “We should be accorded the needed recognition so that the nation will be considered as food secured one.

“We deal with food. The making of food, the composition, the processing, the preservation, adding value, which is why government needs to take the profession seriously for the progress of the nation,” he said.

Awoh noted: “This is the best national conference since I joined the institute in 1978. I represent an institute that the government should really take as a foremost professional body in the nation.”

The erudite scholar appealed to Oba Gbadebo to use his influence and prevail on necessary government agencies to accord the body the needed recognition so that it would be able to carry out its duties as expected.

In his submission, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), who doubles as the country manager for Cassava Adding Values for Africans (C:VA), Prof. Lateef Sanni, said that it was important for professionals of food to be controlled.

“What we need from the Nigeria government is to allow us to charter, so that we would be able to control the professionals of food.

“What we are doing presently is that we are controlling the quality assurance specification of food, not the professionals,” he said.

Sanni, a professor of food science, pleaded with the government to give assent to the bill of the Nigeria Institute of Food, Science and Technology.

On his part, the Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Basorun Muyiwa Oladipo, charged all ties of government in the country to harness the rich tourism potentials in the country, saying that if properly harnessed, it would contribute immensely to job creation and revenue generation by government.

In his goodwill message, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, commended the association for ensuring sanity in the institute.

“Your association is a great one, the first place where I worked when I left the army was a food processing company,” he said.

In his welcome address, the National President of the body, Dr. Dahiru Adamu acknowledged the rich culture of the Egba people, stressing that the rich culture has distinguished it and earned it recognition among the commit of nations.