



The Federal Government will, on Tuesday, organise a sensitisation walk as part of its activities to celebrate the 2018 World Food Day slated for October 16.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Our Actions are our Future: A Zero Hunger World by 2030 is possible.’

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Information, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nakoji Mohammed, he explained that the walk would commenced from the ministry’s headquarters to the Unity Fountain and back to the ministry which would be followed by a press briefing.