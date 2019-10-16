<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Enugu State Government on Wednesday appealed to farmers in the state to increase their productivity in order to achieve food security in the area.

The Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Mr Matthew Idu, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Enugu.

Idu spoke against the backdrop of this year’s World Food Day celebration, set aside for every October 16.

The day is dedicated to commemorate the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation in 1945.

According to the commissioner, it is necessary to produce quality food in large quantity in order to promote healthy living among the citizenry.

He said that the state government had made tremendous effort to enhance food production in the state by providing quality seedlings to farmers at subsidised rate.

He said: “Food production is not only about producing food, but also the quality of the food. “This is why the Ministry of Agriculture in the state is concerned about the quality of food produced.

“This is because the ministry is the hub where the food comes from.

“From what is going on in the state now, food production has increased but more people need to embrace farming so that we will continue to have more of quality food.”

Idu said that by producing and making quality food available and sufficient in the state, farmers would be saving and prolonging the lives of the citizenry.

He lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for initiating the forest guards and neighborhood watch meant to provide security for farmers in the state.