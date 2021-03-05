



A leading sociocultural group in the Southeast known as Ikenga foundation, has affirmed the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as a peacemaker and bridge builder following his intervention that led to the suspension of North-South food blockade.

The Ikenga Foundation which recognises and honours individuals whose activities, particularly in positions of leadership, have impacted positively on Ndigbo anywhere in the nation extended its appreciation to governor Bello, over the recent roles he played in resolving the food crisis in the country.

The Foundation’s appreciation which was contained in a letter signed by its Director-General, Dr. Ben Ugwu, lauded the governor for leading the Amalgamated Union of food Stuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria (AUFCON) and stakeholders to the federal government, where positive negotiation ended the North-South food blockade and paved the way for lasting peace among Nigerians irrespective of where they come from or where they reside.





“Governor Bello secured an all-encompassing victory for both the dealers on food stuff from the North, the farmers of the products and trailer drivers who were all feeling the pains as well as the people of Southern Nigeria where the price of food stuffs had increased astronomically, thereby increasing hardship on the people.

“We commend Yahaya Bello for such gigantic strides towards ensuring peace and stability between the North and the South. In spite of not having any major interest on both sides, the governor was able to coalesce forces and bring peace to the country.

“Governor Bello’s actions in office depicted that the youths could face challenges of governance and fast-track developments when given the opportunity. Hence, the time to transfer leadership of the nation is now and not in some inchoate future.

“By defusing the tension rising around the violence which recently broke in some Southern states against Northerners, Yahaya Bello has saved plenty of Igbo lives and business from feared reprisal attacks and counter-attacks in the North and elsewhere. Ndigbo usually bore the brunt of such violence even when they are not actors in it. We commend his giant strides and we’ll soon roll out modalities to properly honour him,” the group noted.