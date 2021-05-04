The wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Folu Adeboye, on Tuesday inaugurated a new Redeemer’s Health Centre (RHC) annexe in Ibadan.

Newsmen report that the Ibadan health facility is an extension of the RHC pioneered by Folu Adeboye at the RCCG Redemption Camp.

Inaugurating the centre, Adeboye said that the hospital was an annexe of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, as it would assist in the medical care of the people.

Pastor Folu Adeboye, popularly called ‘Mummy G O’, urged people to join Jesus in the ministry of goodness.

“Healing is what God wants for everyone because there is no sickness in heaven,” she said.

She urged people to give their lives to Jesus, the healer Himself, so that they would enjoy perfect health forever.

Adeboye thanked all stakeholders who worked tirelessly for the establishment of RHC Ibadan annexe.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the RHC, Ibadan, Dr Dare Olulana, said the property on four plots of land was acquired and redesigned to accommodate the Ibadan facility.

He said the centre could house obstetrics and gynaecology, surgical specialties and would soon commence renal dialysis services.

According to him, the new theatre space is about 45 square meters, while ambulance services has also commenced.

“We have weekly family medicine clinic for specialist general out-patient care, surgery clinic on Saturdays, orthopedic clinic and plastic surgery clinic on Fridays.

“We have specialist antenatal clinics as well as family planning and immunization.

“We hope to complete our modern X-ray unit, establish nephrology unit with a designed renal dialysis centre and expand our lab, private executive rooms, theatre and ICU services.





“In addition to the already functioning specialist clinics, we will in few weeks commence the dental clinic and later eye clinic,” he said.

According to him also, the hospital, through its Christian Social Responsibility, runs multi-million naira worth charity services annually.

“Last year documented activities include N3.6 million in free medical outreaches and treatment of indigent patients.

“Ten free surgeries were performed last weekend to commemorate the commissioning and visit of Mummy G O,” he said.

Also, the pastor in charge of RCCG Oyo 2, Pastor Ayo Arije, said the vision came from Mummy G O’s passion to take care of those suffering from physical medical afflictions.

He remarked that the RHC annexe was equipped with no fewer than 63 medical professionals including those from University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

“A few years after commencement at a rented building at Idi Ape, God provided a building donated by a philanthropist to the mission, the province relocated the hospital to the present site at Bodija, Ibadan.

“The need for expansion was met divinely when God made this property available late last year, the result is what we are seeing today,” he said.

A beneficiary, Mrs Roseline Idigo, said her series of miscarriages ended when she came to RHC annexe Ibadan.

Idigo thanked God who granted her the grace to now have a baby boy through the intervention of the medical professionals at RHC annexe Ibadan.

Newsmen report that many others also gave testimonies of how God healed them through the intervention of the experts at RHC.