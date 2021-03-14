



The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has expressed optimism in its Private Public Partnership (PPP) to further boost the tourism sector in the country.

Mr. Folorunsho Coker, the Director-General of NTDC who spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday listed the PPP to include Google, Wikipedia, Jumia, Nollywood, Wakanow, Jabi Lake Mall, among others.

“The essence of the partnership is to massively promote tourism in Nigeria through digital operations, tour packaging, entertainment and recreation amongst others.

“We are at the verge of harvesting the fruits of our partnership when the pandemic stroke, but now that things are easing down, the harvest will to start coming in no distant time.

“Very soon, Nigeria will experience unprecedented change in the tourism sector.

“A positive change that the country had never experience. The change will lead to increase in revenue generation and provision of employment for Nigerians.

“I urge Nigerians to keep their fingers crossed, because tourism sector has the capacity to improve the Gross Domestic Product of the country, provide millions of jobs and boost economic activities,” Coker said.





He said the partnership with Google was to digitilise, preserve and share the country’s rich culture within and with the rest of the world.

The NTDC boss said that while the partnership with Wikipedia was too contently build the tourism sector while the one with Wakanow was to facilitate ease of travel across Nigeria.

“Partnership with Jumia Travels is for the promotion of domestic tourism and with Jabi Lake Mall is for marketing and promotion of event management and the launch of ‘Tour Nigeria Brand’.

“We also have partnership with Jabi Boat Club, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja which is to create new tourism products such as water sports, boat cruise for recreation and entertainment.

“Our partnership with Nollywood and the music industry is for promotion and marketing of the entertainment industry and the ‘Tour Nigeria brand’.

“We also have partnerships with Delphino Entertainment, Kaya FM in South Africa and many others.

“Very soon, these partnership will start yielding fruits that greatly contribute to our GDP,” Coker said.

The NTDC boss added that the corporation was compiling cultural festival calendar to aid tourists visiting the country and to encourage Nigerians to attend cultural activities in different parts of the country.