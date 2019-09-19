<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the suspension of Mrs Winfred Oyo-Ita, by President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, on Thursday assumed duty as Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday night in Abuja by the Director of Information, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle.

According to her, Dr Yemi–Esan in her remarks acknowledged the hard work and dedication to duty of the outgoing Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) and promised to build on her achievements.

She said: “There is no reinventing the wheel. I will only build on the sound foundation and structure which she has left behind because government is a continuum”.

The Ag HOS also appealed that the cooperation and support given to the outgoing HCSF be extended to her.

Earlier in her handing over speech, the outgoing Head of Service of Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, said her almost four years as the HCSF has been interesting and eventful.

She said the 153 paged handing over note with annexures is a clear indication of the depth of work in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Mrs Oyo-Ita thanked the President for the opportunity given to her to serve. She acknowledged that the government is a continuum and encouraged the incoming HCSF to continue where she stopped.

“The handing over ceremony was witnessed by Permanent Secretaries, Directors and other management staff in the OHCSF,” the statement said.