The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, says has successfully separated a conjoined female twins, Prof. Auwal Muhammed, the Chief Medical Director, has said.

Muhammed made the fact known at a news conference on Friday in Yola.

“We have a successful separation of conjoined female twins (Omphilopagus).

“The development was recorded following a team work from different medical units,’’ he said.

Muhammed said that the surgery was conducted on May 14, adding that the chance of survival of the twins was “excellent’’.

He said it took four hours for the medical team to separate them and that the separation was the second of its kind by the hospital.

He recalled that the first operation was successfully carried out in 2014.

Muhammed noted that Nigeria had the potential and qualified medical personnel to compete with developed countries, if given necessary support.

“We must do well and reduce the number of people going abroad seeking for medical treatment,’’ Muhammed said.