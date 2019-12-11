<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa on Tuesday organised a free medical outreach for the people of Yenaka, its host community, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The programme which was part of the activities to mark the centre’s 20th anniversary, included free eye, HIV and dental checks, among other medical services.

The Chief Medical Director, Dr Dennis Alagoa, said the gesture was to further prove the hospital’s commitment toward boosting its relationship with the host community.

At least 200 residents of the area benefitted from the programme.

One of them, Famous Izibeya, said: “I came here to avail myself of the opportunity that is available to everybody else.

“I checked my blood sugar level, my eye, blood pressure and I received medication at the pharmacy,” Izibeya said.

Also, Chief Osuta Douglas, Deputy Paramount Ruler of the community, thanked the centre for the free medical outreach.

“For this, we are all happy because they are taking care of our children and adults.

“We are urging the government to also extend this gesture to other communities here in Bayelsa,” Douglas said.

Chief Zeikime Koffi, the Women leader of the community, expressed delight over the free medical outreach.

Dr Mariere Ulenma, a medical personnel at the centre, said the free medical outreach was a way of giving back to the host community.

Ulenma said that the programme would be organised from time to time in the overall interest and good health of the people.

She said that it was also a way of reaching out to those that could not afford medical services.

A senior Nurse with the centre said on the condition of anonymity that the turnout of people was impressive, adding that the community was “overwhelmed” by the hospital’s kind gesture.

She said that it was a way of paying back to the host community that had accommodated the facility for many decades.

Yenaka community is the home town of former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs Diezani Madueke.