



The management of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Umuahia, has reactivated its oxygen plant which packed up about five years ago.

Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Abia State chapter, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, who disclosed this in a post on his Facebook page, commended the Professor Azubuike Onyebuchi-led management team for the feat.

The NMA boss described the project which was initiated by the immediate-past Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Chukwu Abali, as “heroic and highly commendable”.

Okwuonu a Consultant Nephrologist at the hospital said that the reactivation of the plant at the time covid-19 pandemic was ravaging the world had made the decision a very wise one.

"The Federal Medical Centre Umuahia has re-activated its Oxygen Plant. It is now up and running.





“With production rate @ 25-30 cylinders/day, we now have enough for our hospital and for clients. Hence, we are open to the supply of oxygen to other facilities.

“Our current Medical Director, Dr Azubuike Onyebuchi, has remained consistent in identifying and solving the needs of healthcare services in our environment.

“This is so invaluable in this era of COVID 19 infection and high oxygen. consumption associated with its treatment.

“Thanks to the immediate past Medical Director, Dr Chuku Abali who initiated this concept in his tenure and built the oxygen house. Congratulations to Board of Management and Staff of FMC Umuahia”, the NMA boss wrote.

Checks revealed that a big cylinder of oxygen costs about N10,000, and gets exhausted fast depending on the usage.