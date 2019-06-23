<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa state, has denied media report that it now charges pregnant women N60,000 for delivery services as reported in a national daily.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the institution, Dr. Yahaya B. Adamu, stated this at the weekend

while reacting to a publication on a petition purportedly written against him and the management staff on issues ranging from masterminding a hike in charges on services offered to patients, high handedness, lack of performance and many other issues.

On the issue that the management of the hospital increased its delivery fees from N30, 000 to N60, 000, the CMD disclosed that contrary to the publication, the hospital has reduced the fee from N10, 000 to N5, 000, adding that this rate came into effect following recommendations by the committee set up by the management of the hospital.

The CMD who described the petition and its unverified publication as baseless, unfounded and calculated attempt to discredit the management of the centre claimed that he was not given a fair hearing in the publication even when he invited the reporter for a vivid explanation on the alleged petition purportedly written by an imaginary staff of the hospital.

According to Dr Adamu, “the media are friends in progress, we are supposed to work together and not to work against one another. We should be able to inform our people about what is correct and appropriate”.

“I did not involve myself in any price review by the committee, I am surprised the issue is being misconstrued and a bad name is being given unjustly to the centre.

I challenged anybody to compare our prices with hospitals of our status. We buy all the hospital materials from the same market, since I came on board, I have been in collaboration with my management team doing everything humanly possible to maintain harmony and good working relationship with our staff which has remain sustained.

Speaking further, Dr. Adamu claimed that the hospital has recorded achievements in the areas of staff welfare, increased services to the patients, development of infrastructures, provision of essential amenities such as oxygen centres for critical cases that were lacking in the hospital.

” We met card logs of problems on assumption, but we are fulfilled today because we have taken the centre to the next level as a centre of excellence”, Adamu declared.