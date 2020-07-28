



The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Delta State has commenced a three-day sympathy strike in support of the Delta State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), which is protesting against the unfavourable working conditions that have exposed its members to professional hazards.

The commencement of the sympathy strike was announced yesterday by the President of the ARD, Dr. Nwabunor Osifo, who explained that the NARD members took the decision to join their counterparts in the employ of the state government in the agitation for a better condition of service.

Osifo stated that the NARD members would not stand aloof at these trying times and leave their colleagues in the NMA to fight the battle alone.





He noted that the shortage in the provision of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as well as the non-payment of COVID-19 hazard inducement allowances and non-compliance with the tax rebate for medical practitioners in the state health sector were the main reasons the NARD members were embarking on the three-day warning strike.

According to him, more than 1,027 doctors nationwide have tested positive for the COVID-19 in the course of duty while 18 of them had lost their lives.

These casualties, he said, would have been avoided if the state government had met the demands of the NMA in providing the required safety and motivational needs of the doctors.

Osifo also appealed to the state government to look into the plight of the doctors working at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) Oghara and the Hospital Management Board (HMB).

He expressed confidence in the willingness of Delta State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to address the issues raised within the 72 hours period of the warning strike.