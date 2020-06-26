



Eight members of staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, have been tested positive of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Segun Orisajo, said the affected members include medical doctors, nurses and administrative officer.

The affected persons were said to be part of the team which had contact with a two and a half years old coronavirus positive toddler currently receiving treatment at the Centre’s Isolation ward.





Their status was detected during the round of contact tracing carried out by the hospital Infection Control Team, while none of the staff according to the statement had so far shown the symptoms of coronavirus.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, the staff members have been asked to proceed on self-isolation while basic treatment had been commenced for them.

He reiterated his earlier assurances about the safety of the Centre, both for the workers and patients.