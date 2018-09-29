Next year’s U20 AFCON in Niger will be played between February 2 and 17, while CAF have also confirmed the U17 AFCON in Tanzania which will feature the Golden Eaglets will not be staged in April and no longer May.

The Flying Eagles have qualified for the 2019 U20 AFCON in Niger along with South Africa, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Ghana, Mali, Senegal and hosts Niger.

The top four teams will qualify for the U20 World Cup.

Nigeria will also feature in the U17 AFCON, which is now fixed for April 14 to 28.

The other qualifiers are Angola, Guinea, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, Uganda and hosts Tanzania.

The Super Falcons will hope to defend their African title at the women’s championship in Ghana from November 17 to December 1.

CAF have also announced the 2019 U23 AFCON will be hosted by Egypt between November 8 and 22, 2019, in Egypt.

A final decision on Cameroon hosting 2019 AFCON will be taken by the end of November after a final inspection visit.