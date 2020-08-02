



The widow of late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Florence, has described her late husband as her greatest supporter and strength.

She spoke while playing host to a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Oyo State on Saturday evening at her Oluyole residence in Ibadan.

Ajimobi also counseled Nigerians to use the opportunity of her husband’s death to review their lives.

She expressed confidence that her husband lived a fulfilled life, saying she would forever be proud of him.

“My husband lived 70 years. 70 years of fulfilment, achievements and impact on many lives. Forever, I will be proud of him. I called him my hero. He is my hero and will forever be my hero.

“For me, he is never late and we shall live forever. He is a man I love, cherish, and will forever be in my heart.

“I don’t want to behave like an unbeliever because I know nothing happens without God’s input. We are all here one day and we are all going back one day.

“Nobody knows when death is going to come. I believe so much in destiny and I believe my husband’s time was up. He lived a fulfilled life.

“I am crying because I missed him. I missed everything about him. I miss his love, his advice. Having him around me was my strength. He was my greatest supporter.

“He thinks I am a strong woman but this time, I tell you I am not a strong woman. He used to give me all the strength I needed as a woman.





“So when I cried, not because he hasn’t achieved much, but because I missed so much about him,” she said.

She expressed the belief that her late husband made heaven, adding that it was her greatest consolation.

“What does it profit a man even if he lived up to 90 years and he can’t make heaven? Abiola Ajimobi made heaven and he is at peace with God. That is my greatest consolation.

“Whoever is begrudging Abiola Ajimobi, who else do you want to begrudge now? The man is dead. That peace you cannot make again. You cannot rectify it.

“I know whoever is not happy with him will feel that guilt forever because the opportunity to make up with him is gone.

“Life is short. Abiola Ajimobi has gone today, who is next? Nobody knows. It could be anybody,” she said.

Ajimobi, who said she shared the best 40 years of her life with the late former governor, expressed the family’s readiness to uphold his legacies.

“I am proud to share the best 40 years of my life with him. I know the journey ahead of me is a long one but with God on my side, it is achievable.

“I know God will sustain us, our family, and his political family. God will give the family the strength to uphold his legacies and to continue the good work he has done.

“When I listen to all the good things people have to say about him, I am so pleased to have him as a husband. I am proud to be his wife,” she said.