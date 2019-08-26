<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Yobe state government on Sunday through Yobe state emergency management agency (YOSEMA) distributed food and Non-food items to the victims of flood disaster in Kanda village in Nangere local government area.

The items distributed include 50Kg bag of Rice, vegetable oil, Bundles of Roofing Zinc, Blankets, Mat and kettle, 30 Pieces of 2/3,2/4,2/2 Wood, Nails and kettles.

Kanda Village is one of the worse hit villages by this years flood, almost all the houses were washed away by the water.

Kanda community describes the efforts of the state government as “caring and show of concerns to the plights of a common man, responding to the disaster, assessing the damages and supplying relief materials to the village barely less than 24hours was first of its kind and shows that the government is with them”.

The SEMA team was led to the town by the state Executive Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Goje alongside with Nangere local government chairman and Honourable member Representing Nangere in Yobe State House Of Assembly, Engr. Saminu Musa Lawan.

The Executive Secretary of Yobe SEMA asked all the beneficiaries to use the items given to them for the intended purpose.

Both the local government chairman and the member Representing Nangere in the state assembly thanked the Governor Mai Mala Buni for the Kind gesture and show of concerns to the plights of the people of Nangere.

The items distributed include 50Kg bag of Rice, vegetable oil, Bundles of Roofing Zinc, Blankets, Mat and kettle, 30 Pieces of 2/3,2/4,2/2 Wood, Nails and kettles.