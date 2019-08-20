<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least five people have died in floods ravaging three local government areas in Jigawa State.

Thousands of residents have been displaced in Guri, Kirikassamma and Birnin Kudu council areas, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Sani Ya’u, told reporters on Tuesday.

He said many others were believed to have be trapped following a downpour on Monday night. Hundreds of houses were affected.

“I’m currently in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area together with the state deputy governor, Muhammad Namadi, accessing the damages after Monday downpour,” he said.

A local information officer in Kirikassamma local government, Sunusi Doro, told journalists that casualties in Kura Dige community in Kirikassamma included a pregnant woman and two of her siblings.

Mr Doro said they died after the mud house they were staying collapsed on them. He identified the deceased as Halima Manu 35, Aisha Manu age 4 and Dauda Manu 2.

Some of the communties affected are Madaci, Marma Kubayo, Baturiya, Pandim are others, the information officer said.