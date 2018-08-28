Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has stated that seven bridges have been submerged by flood in the recent increased rainfall in the state even as he sought for federal government help to lift the burden of the natural disaster on the state.

The governor, who was on inspection of the collapsed bridge, noted with concern, that the development has affected the roads in the state negatively.

“At the moment we have seven bridges that are cut off in the state due to heavy rain and flooding. We have some villages submerged in water. The high level of water due to heavy downpour in the last few days has rendered some strategic roads in bad shape.

“Aside from the debilitating effect of flooding that has rendered our roads weak, the volume of trailers and overweight articulated vehicles plying these roads have further worsened the roads. Some of these roads are as old as 30 years. They need to be rebuilt or reconstructed and this will require a lot of money that the state cannot afford.”

Consequently, the governor said, “We have been consulting with respective federal agencies and with the recent development and the magnitude of what is happening now, we will write reminders with pictures and video clips of the devastation, so that federal government can come to our aid.”

The governor then advised people living in flood prone areas to be vigilant and proactive by ensuring that their lives are safe while he directed the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to be ready to attend to any distress call.

He noted that the financial implications of flood challenges being faced in the state are beyond her, hence the appeal to the federal government to come to her aid saying “natural disaster is beyond everybody, especially now with the effect of global warming and climate change, we are worst hit in Niger State. The flooding we are experiencing in the state at the early stage of raining season is a big threat to communities in riverine areas of the state this year.