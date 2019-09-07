<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ekiti State, has appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to enforce implementation of the erosion control masterplan drawn for the state at its creation in 1996.

Commiserating with the victims of the recent flooding, especially workers and students of Ekiti State University, TUC urged the governor to prepare a new masterplan for Ado Ekiti capital city if none had been provided to rescue the situation in the past.

Chairman of the TUC in Ekiti state, Com. Sola Adigun, who led other leaders of the council on inspection of some of the areas affected including, Onala, Emirin, and Oke Ureje, Polytechnic road among others expressed shock at the level of devastation caused by the flood.

He said, ” The level of this devastation appears unprecedented. This is unarguably heightened by the reality of climate change responsible for the rise in water level. Unfortunately, the attitude of our people such as building on waterways, indiscriminate dumping of waste in drainages compound this challenge.”

“Government must now put up a standard master plan for the state capital and major or decisively enforce the existing one if there is. We can not continue to indulge ourselves in our attitude towards the environment, nor continue to take the clement nature of our environment for granted, otherwise, we are all doomed by its consequences.”

Adigun commended Fayemi for his prompt visit to the areas and relief materials worth millions of naira for the affected EKSU students.

While calling on other agencies to complement the efforts of the state government, also calls for the mobilisation of experts to save the Ureje Bridge from total collapse.

The TUC chairman stressed the need for urgent dredging of the Ureje River and other Rivers prone to overflow their natural cause, pleading with the Federal Government to provide financial support for the state.

