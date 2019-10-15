<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ondo State Government has constituted committee to ascertain the level of damage done by the flood that recently ravaged some parts of the state.

While inaugurating the committee, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, assured that government would assist victims of the natural disaster, which has rendered many homeless.

Government has shut down all public primary and secondary schools following the damage caused by flooding. Schools are directed to embark on a three-week vacation to allow government make necessary repairs.

Inaugurating the committee, Akeredolu charged members to carry out an assessment tour of affected communities.

He enjoined the committee to ascertain the impact of the flood, number of communities affected, public property affected, extent of damage and suggest measures that could assist the state in her pursuit for succour from the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He said the committee should commence work immediately and report back not later than today.