Kwara state government has advised residents of the state living along banks of River Niger to immediately relocate to safer areas to avoid loss of lives and property that could result from impending flooding.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Mr Amos Sayo Justus, who gave the piece of advice on Friday, said the directive followed the alert of looming flooding issued by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA).

He, therefore, called on residents of riverine communities in Lafiagi, Patigi, Jebba and other flood-prone areas in the state to immediately relocate to avoid casualties.

The commissioner assured that his ministry would ensure strict compliance, and also urged residents of the state to shun indiscriminate dumping of refuse in waterways.

NiHSA on Wednesday warned of possible flooding in seven states of the federation including Kwara. Other vulnerable states identified by the agency are Niger, Kebbi, Kogi, Delta, Anambra and Bayelsa.

The agency disclosed that both Kainji and Jebba dams were already spilling water downstream while the level of water in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital has exceeded the corresponding value in 2012.