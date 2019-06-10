<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In order to bring lasting solution to the perpetual flooding that has continued to claim lives and property of the inhabitants of Lokogoma District of Abuja, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) said it’s committed to demolishing structures on waterway.

Speaking on behalf of the FCDA, the Director, Department of Engineering Services (FCDA), Ahmed Shehu, while addressing a press conference after a tour of the affected area in Lokogoma District, said a team of relevant departments of the FCDA visited the area following a recent flooding incident that claimed the life of a 17-year old boy.

According to him, “The crisis at Lokogoma is a recurring issue. It was an issue that occured in the later part of 2017, but from the period we had the flooding, the Permanent Secretary (Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa) led a team, including the Executive Secretary, FCDA (Umar Gambo Jibrin) to the spots and what we noticed on ground, majorly was that properties were being developed on waterways, which has constricted two major rivers of Wamba and Kabusa, which the residents’ association has been taking up on these issues.

“The FCTA has been determined on resolving these issues. There are two major issues that confronted us on Lokogoma. Lokogoma and its entire mass housing estates were cut off from ring Road II, and then the issue of flooding. But first, the district must be accessed in and out.”